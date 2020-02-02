China’s coronavirus infections hit daily record, deaths climb to 304

China’s new confirmed infections from the coronavirus outbreak increased by a daily record, up by 2,590 cases on Saturday to top 14,000, as the quickly growing epidemic prompted global travel restrictions and evacuations.
