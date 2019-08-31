Factory activity in China shrank in August for the fourth month in a row as the United States ramped up trade pressure and domestic demand remained sluggish, pointing to a further slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Britain’s finance minister Javid says he has fantastic relationship with PM Johnson - August 31, 2019
- Be like water: Hong Kong protesters meander on the march - August 31, 2019
- China’s factory activity shrinks for fourth month as trade woes deepen - August 31, 2019