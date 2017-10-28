BEIJING (Reuters) – China on Saturday appointed a new top official for the southern export powerhouse province of Guangdong, whose former leader sources say is likely to be promoted to a vice premier, part of a reshuffle after the end of a Communist Party Congress.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- U.S. wants Sahel force strategy before giving money: officials - October 28, 2017
- China’s Guangdong gets new party boss, former leader likely to be promoted - October 28, 2017
- Spain sacks Catalan police chief as Madrid exerts control - October 28, 2017