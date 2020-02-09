China’s Hebei says schools shut until March to stop virus: state media

The northern Chinese province of Hebei will keep its schools shut until at least March 1 to control the coronavirus outbreak, the Communist Party-run People’s Daily newspaper said on Sunday, citing the local education bureau.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China’s coronavirus deaths surpass SARS as millions stagger back to work - February 9, 2020
- China coronavirus putting more pressure on pork supplies, prices: official - February 9, 2020
- Spain confirms its second coronavirus case: Spanish authorities - February 9, 2020