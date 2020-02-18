The number of deaths in China’s central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak rose by 93 to 1,789 as of Monday, the province’s health commission said on its website on Tuesday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China’s Hubei province reports 93 new coronavirus deaths - February 17, 2020
- Canada’s charter flight heads to Japan to evacuate its citizens on virus-hit cruise ship: TV Asahi - February 17, 2020
- Coronavirus could be knockout blow for Hong Kong’s once-thriving tourism, retail sectors - February 17, 2020