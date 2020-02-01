China’s Hubei province reports rise in coronavirus deaths to 294

The number of deaths in China’s central Hubei province from the new coronavirus outbreak had risen by 45 to 294 as of the end of Feb. 1, Chinese state television reported on Sunday.
