China’s Hubei province revises up coronavirus toll, adds 220 cases

China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 2,000 in the country, revised up its total number of confirmed infection cases by 220 to account for cases in the province’s prison system.
