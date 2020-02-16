China’s Hubei reports 1,933 new cases of coronavirus on Feb. 16: health bureau

China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, reported 1,933 new cases and 100 new deaths on Feb. 16, the local health authority said on Monday.
