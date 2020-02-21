China’s Hubei revises Thursday’s tally of new coronavirus cases upward

China’s central province of Hubei said on Friday it has revised the number of new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Thursday upward to 631 from 411 after including cases in the province’s prison system.
