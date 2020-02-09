China’s Hubei to cut costs for small firms to ease coronavirus burden

China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, will offer subsidies and cut costs for small and medium-sized firms to help them cope with the impact of the epidemic, the local government said on Sunday.
