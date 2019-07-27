China’s industrial profits fall in June, add to fears of slowdown

Profits earned by China’s industrial firms contracted in June after a brief gain the previous month, fuelling concern that a slowdown in manufacturing from a bruising trade war will drag on economic growth.
Related Articles
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Mallinckrodt plc and Certain Officers – MNK
29 mins ago
SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS BUD, EROS, OMCL, TEVA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
43 mins ago