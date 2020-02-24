China’s local government finances to suffer ‘interim’ impact due to virus

China’s local governments will suffer an “interim impact” on fiscal revenue and expenditure from the virus epidemic that the country has so far allocated 99.5 billion yuan ($14.16 billion) to fight, a finance ministry official said on Monday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Tens of thousands of Indians pack into stadium to greet Trump - February 24, 2020
- China will raise tolerance for banks’ non-performing loans amid coronavirus outbreak - February 24, 2020
- China postpones annual meeting of parliament – state TV - February 24, 2020