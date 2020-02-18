China’s metal exporters face order cancellations, damage claims amid virus: trade group

Some overseas buyers of Chinese metal products have stopped accepting shipments amid the coronavirus outbreak, while other clients – including from India – are seeking damages due to a failure to deliver on time, a China trade body said on Tuesday.
