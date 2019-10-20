China’s next commercial rockets to make test flights in 2020, 2021: Xinhua

China will launch test flights for the next two space rockets in its Smart Dragon series meant for commercial use in 2020 and 2021, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, as an expected boom in satellite deployment gathers pace.
