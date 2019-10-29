China’s ocean waste surges 27% in 2018: ministry

China dumped a total of 200.7 million cubic meters of waste into its coastal waters in 2018, a 27% rise on the previous year and the highest level in at least a decade, the country’s environment ministry said on Tuesday.
