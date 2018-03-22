China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s crude oil futures, to be launched on Monday, will be a major step in Beijing’s years-long push to win greater sway over oil pricing, but for western traders it will likely bring frustration as well as opportunity.
