China’s Pacific influence grows as it signs up new friend in Solomon Islands

China and former Taiwan ally the Solomon Islands established diplomatic ties on Saturday in a sign of Beijing’s growing influence in the Pacific that has angered Washington, with a top Chinese diplomat saying the time was almost up for the rest of Taiwan’s friends.
