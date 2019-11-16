China’s PLA soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets as protesters leave campuses

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers in shorts and t-shirts made a surprising appearance in some Hong Kong streets on Saturday, briefly helping residents clean up debris after anti-government protests blocked roads, witnesses said.
