China’s Premier Li asks EU to facilitate urgent procurement of medical supplies

China’s Premier Li Keqiang has asked the European Union to facilitate China’s urgent procurement of medical supplies from member countries, the Chinese government said on Saturday, amid the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 250 people and infected over 10,000.
