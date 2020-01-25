Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying the country is facing a grave situation, held a politburo meeting on measures to fight a coronavirus outbreak concentrated in the central city of Wuhan, state television reported on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China’s President Xi holds politburo meeting on curbing virus outbreak - January 25, 2020
- Virus anxieties cast shadow over Year of the Rat festivities - January 25, 2020
- Trump’s legal team to begin defense arguments at U.S. Senate impeachment trial - January 25, 2020