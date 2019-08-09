China’s factory gate prices shrank for the first time in three years in July, stoking deflation worries and putting pressure on Beijing to deliver more stimulus as the economy sputters amid an intensifying trade war with the United States.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Scores from Mexico, Guatemala detained in Mississippi raids - August 8, 2019
- China’s producer prices fall for first time in three years, add to deflation worries - August 8, 2019
- Hong Kong airport on alert ahead of fresh wave of protests - August 8, 2019