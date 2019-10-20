China’s propaganda chief says Cold War mentality hindering mutual trust in cyberspace

A “Cold War mentality” and “bully behavior” are hindering mutual trust in cyberspace, China’s propaganda chief said on Sunday at the start of the World Internet Conference in the eastern Chinese town of Wuzhen.
