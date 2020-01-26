China’s Shantou city to ban cars, ships, people from entering from Jan 27

China’s coastal city of Shantou in Guangdong province, said on Sunday it would ban cars, ships and people from entering the city starting from Jan. 27 to help prevent the spread of a coronavirus that broke out in Wuhan at end-2019.
