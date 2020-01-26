China’s Shantou city will not ban cars, ships, people from entering, state media reports

China’s coastal city of Shantou in Guangdong province, will not ban cars, ships and people from entering the city but will strengthen disease controls such as disinfection efforts, local state media STRTV reported, reversing an earlier government statement.
