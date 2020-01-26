China’s Tianjin city to shut all inter-province buses to curb virus outbreak: state media

China’s northern city of Tianjin will shut all inter-province shuttle buses from Jan. 27 in order to curb the coronavirus outbreak, the official People’s Daily reported on Sunday.
