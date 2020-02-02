China’s total number of coronavirus deaths reaches 304 as of end-February 1

The death toll from a coronavirus epidemic in China had reached 304 as of the end of Saturday, up by 45 from the previous day, state broadcaster CCTV said on Sunday, citing the country’s National Health Commission.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- ‘Please take my daughter’: Mother of girl with cancer pleads at virus blockade - February 1, 2020
- Australia’s capital on fire alert as smoke and dust trigger health warnings - February 1, 2020
- China’s coronavirus infections hit daily record, deaths climb to 304 - February 1, 2020