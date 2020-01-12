China’s U.S. trade deal commitments not changed in translation: Mnuchin

China’s commitments in the Phase 1 trade deal with the United States were not changed during a lengthy translation process and will be released this week as the document is signed in Washington, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday.
