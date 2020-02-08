China’s Wuhan opens another makeshift hospital to fight virus

The Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 700 people across the country opened another makeshift hospital on Saturday, providing 1,500 beds, state media reported.
