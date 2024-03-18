NEW YORK (AP) — A Chinese billionaire pleaded guilty to federal election crimes on Monday, admitting that he made thousands of dollars in contributions to New York and Rhode Island political candidates in the names of others.
Hui Qin, a Chinese cinema magnate, faces up to 27 years in prison on charges that include orchestrating a straw donor scheme, immigration fraud and using false identification documents.
AG GARLAND PLEDGES TO FIGHT VOTER ID LAWS, ELECTION INTEGRITY M
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Effort to revive Mississippi ballot initiative process is squelched in state Senate - March 18, 2024
- Chinese billionaire pleads guilty to straw donor scheme in New York and Rhode Island - March 18, 2024
- GOP candidate blasts AP ‘hit piece’ as ‘debunked’ after adult website founder calls alleged profile a ‘prank’ - March 18, 2024