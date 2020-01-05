A Chinese trade delegation is planning to travel to Washington on Jan. 13 for the signing of the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal, the South China Morning Post reported on Sunday citing a source briefed on the matter.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days - January 5, 2020
- Chinese delegation plans to travel to Washington to sign trade deal: SCMP - January 5, 2020
- Islamist group al Shabaab attack Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces - January 5, 2020