The Chinese Embassy has held meetings with Capitol Hill staffers to protect TikTok from a potential forced sale, according to a report.

The meetings took place with Chinese diplomats after the House passed legislation with an overwhelming bipartisan vote last month that would force Chinese divestment from TikTok or see the app banned, Politico reported.

Two congressional staffers, one from the House and the other from the Senate, told the outlet on condition of anonymity that th

[Read Full story at source]