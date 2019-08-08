Chinese foreign ministry slams U.S. ‘interference’ in Venezuela

An order by U.S. President Donald Trump to freeze the Venezuelan government’s assets and cut off its funds is an act of “gross interference” and a violation of the norms of international relations, China’s foreign ministry said.
