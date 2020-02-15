Chinese gymnasts pull out of World Cup in Australia due to coronavirus travel ban

The Chinese gymnastics team entered into next week’s World Cup in Melbourne has pulled out due to Australian government travel restrictions put in place to limit the coronavirus outbreak, organizers said on Saturday.
