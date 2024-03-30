A Chinese illegal immigrant was arrested in California on Wednesday after entering a Marine Corps base without authorization and ignoring orders to leave, officials say.
Border Patrol’s El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino said that agents responded to a call from the base about a Chinese national “who entered the base w/o authorization, ignoring orders to leave.”
A spokesperson for the U.S. Marine Corps’ Training and Education Command told
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Liberal churches celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter this year: ‘DRAG ME TO CHURCH’ - March 30, 2024
- Chinese illegal immigrant arrested after driving onto military base in California - March 30, 2024
- Baltimore bridge collapse: Maryland governor says conditions are currently ‘unsafe’ for rescue divers - March 30, 2024