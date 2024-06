FIRST ON FOX: A group of Republican lawmakers is warning the Biden administration about a rise in Chinese nationals coming across the southern border, claiming it proves their “worst fears” about what they see as a weakening of enforcement under the administration.

The 20 lawmakers, led by Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., highlights “the dramatic rise in encounters at our nation’s borders with individuals on the Terrorist Screening Data Set (TSDS) and the unprec

[Read Full story at source]