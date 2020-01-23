Chinese listed companies ramp up virus efforts after president’s call

A number of Chinese listed companies – ranging from biotech firms, drugmakers, mask producers and thermometer manufacturers – announced efforts in response to a national call to fight the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus.
