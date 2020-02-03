Chinese stock and commodity markets fell heavily at the open on Monday, in the first trading session after an extended Lunar New Year break, as investors dumped risky assets in response to rising fears about the spread of a new virus across China.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Chinese markets tumble on coronavirus fears - February 2, 2020
- China January factory activity growth slows to five-month low: Caixin survey - February 2, 2020
- China to subsidize interest payments for some firms hit by virus outbreak – state media - February 2, 2020