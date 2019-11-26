Chinese papers avoid details of Hong Kong’s democratic election landslide

Major news outlets in China have largely avoided detailed reporting of district council election results in Hong Kong, where pro-democracy candidates scored a landslide victory that some say amounted to support for anti-government protests.
