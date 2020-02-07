Chinese public mourns, rages over death of doctor who raised early alarm on coronavirus

A Chinese doctor who issued an early warning about the coronavirus outbreak before it was officially recognized died of the virus on Friday, triggering a wave of public mourning and rare expressions of anger toward the government online.
