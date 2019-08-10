Chinese reports on U.S. diplomat in Hong Kong ‘have gone from irresponsible to dangerous’: State Department

Official Chinese media reports about a U.S. diplomat who met with student leaders of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement “have gone from irresponsible to dangerous” and must stop, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said on Friday.
