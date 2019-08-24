Chinese ship inches closer to Vietnam coastline amid South China Sea tensions

A Chinese survey vessel on Saturday extended its activities to an area closer to Vietnam’s coastline, ship tracking data showed, after the United States and Australia expressed concern about China’s actions in the disputed waterways.
