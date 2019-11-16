China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers in shorts and t-shirts appeared in Hong Kong streets on Saturday, helping residents clean up debris after anti-government protests blocked roads.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again - November 16, 2019
- White House budget official to testify in impeachment probe on Saturday - November 16, 2019
- Road clearing in Hong Kong ‘voluntary’ move by Chinese PLA: city spokesman - November 16, 2019