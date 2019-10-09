Chinese state media slam U.S. basketball’s NBA in free speech row

Chinese state media on Wednesday accused the U.S. National Basketball Association (NBA) of endorsing violence and peddling a “secessionist pipe dream” in an escalating row over comments by a team official in support of protests in Hong Kong.
