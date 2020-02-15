An elderly Chinese tourist infected with the coronavirus has died in France, Paris said on Saturday, becoming the first fatality in Europe and the fourth outside mainland China from an epidemic that has rattled the world.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Xi says China must keep economic, social order while battling coronavirus - February 15, 2020
- Chinese tourist becomes Europe’s first coronavirus death - February 15, 2020
- China will build a complete epidemic emergency response system: CCTV - February 15, 2020