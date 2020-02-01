The narrow laneways and pastel-colored shophouses of Phuket Old Town are usually bustling with Chinese tourists during the Lunar New Year holiday, but travel bans and local fears about coronavirus have largely emptied the streets this year.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Chinese tourists desert Thai resort as coronavirus spreads - January 31, 2020
- Qantas suspends China flights from February 9 due to coronavirus - January 31, 2020
- Coronavirus forces postponement of badminton Olympic qualifier - January 31, 2020