Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 25.5% Year to Date Increase in Net Earnings

CHINO, Calif., Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, with net earnings of $640 thousand, or an increase of 7.5%, compared with net income of $595 thousand for the same quarter last year. Year to date net earnings were $2.1 million, or an increase of 25.5%, compared with net income of $1.6 million for the period ending September 30, 2018. Net income per basic and diluted share was $0.29 for the third quarter of 2019 and $0.27 for the same quarter 2018.
Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “The Bank’s operating performance in the third quarter and year-to-date has been very strong. Credit quality remains solid with the Bank having no credit losses over the first three quarters of this year, and no foreclosed properties.
Economic conditions in the Inland Empire continue to improve and the business climate is very good. With the Bank’s strong balance sheet, we have the capacity to expand our lending within the community and continue to grow the organization.”
Financial Condition
At September 30, 2019, total assets were $235.5 million, an increase of $33.5 million or 16.6% over $201.9 million at December 31, 2018. Total deposits increased by 9.2% or $15.8 million during the third quarter to $186.8 million, compared to $171.0 million as of December 31, 2018. At September 30, 2019, the Company’s core deposits represent 94.5% of the total deposits.
Gross loans decreased by 1.1% or $1.4 million as of September 30, 2019 to $130.7 million, as compared with $132.2 million as of December 31, 2018, as a result of an unexpected increase in prepayments received during the third quarter. The Bank had one nonperforming loan for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and none as of December 31, 2018. OREO properties remained at zero as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018.
Earnings
The Company posted net interest income of $2.1 million and $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, or an increase of $241 thousand or 13.0%. Average interest-earning assets were $179.2 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $116.1 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.63% for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $180.8 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $95.0 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.06% for the third quarter of 2018.
Non-interest income totaled $472.5 thousand for the third quarter of 2019, or an increase of 24.2% as compared with $380.6 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. Service charges on deposit accounts, the largest component of non-interest income, increased by $79.8 thousand or 25.4% to $314 thousand, primarily due to an increase in income from returned items, overdraft charges, and analysis fees.
General and administrative expenses were $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, and $1.4 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $969 thousand for the third quarter of 2019, as compared to $863 thousand for the same quarter last year. Occupancy and equipment expenses increased by $27 thousand or 21% to $159 thousand in the third quarter of 2019 from $131 thousand for the same period last year. The increase in occupancy and equipment is mostly attributed to opening the Upland branch in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Income tax expense was $256 thousand which represents an increase of $17 thousand or 7% for the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to $239 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The effective income tax rate for the third quarters of 2019 and 2018 is approximately 28.5% and 28.6%, respectively.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customer service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.
Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, Ca. 91710, (909) 393-8880.
|CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|September 30, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|ASSETS:
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|5,046,800.00
|$
|25,451,866
|Federal funds sold
|46,295,000
|–
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|51,341,800
|25,451,866
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|496,000
|1,988,000
|Investment securities available for sale
|8,877,538
|5,914,736
|Investment securities held to maturity (fair value approximates
|$32,892,236 at September 30 2019 and $26,092,226 at December 31, 2018)
|32,511,655
|26,623,343
|Total investments
|41,885,193
|34,526,079
|Loans
|Real estate
|105,941,315
|107,902,821
|Commercial
|24,560,974
|24,029,989
|Installment
|242,194
|241,077
|Gross loans
|130,744,483
|132,173,887
|Unearned fees and discounts
|(313,175
|)
|(345,054
|)
|Loans net of unearned fees and discount
|130,431,308
|131,828,833
|Allowance for loan losses
|(2,398,035
|)
|(2,292,478
|)
|Net loans
|128,033,273
|129,536,355
|Fixed assets, net
|5,948,829
|6,063,350
|Accrued interest receivable
|622,646
|585,506
|Stock investments, restricted, at cost
|1,440,900
|1,248,400
|Bank-owned life insurance
|4,563,683
|3,484,885
|Other assets
|1,623,831
|1,091,805
|Total assets
|$
|235,460,155
|$
|201,988,246
|LIABILITIES:
|Deposits
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|87,766,284
|$
|83,237,014
|Interest bearing
|NOW and money market
|73,022,149
|66,046,085
|Savings
|11,370,267
|9,870,263
|Time deposits less than $250,000
|9,485,251
|4,191,717
|Time deposits of $250,000 or greater
|5,182,823
|7,674,742
|Total deposits
|186,826,774
|171,019,821
|Accrued interest payable
|158,447
|64,794
|Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)
|20,000,000
|5,000,000
|Accrued expenses & other payables
|1,515,853
|1,101,417
|Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust
|3,093,000
|3,093,000
|Total liabilities
|211,594,074
|180,279,032
|SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Common stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares with no par value, issued and outstanding 2,230,808 shares at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
|10,502,557
|10,502,557
|Retained earnings
|13,301,271
|11,251,915
|Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
|62,253
|(45,258
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|23,866,081
|21,709,214
|Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity
|$
|235,460,155
|$
|201,988,246
|CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
|For the three months ended
|For the year ended
|September 30
|September 30
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|Interest income
|Interest and fee income on loans
|$
|1,973,170
|$
|1,778,205
|$
|5,901,963
|$
|5,184,331
|Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits
|186,073
|123,758
|325,775
|318,445
|Interest on time deposits in banks
|7,953
|8,638
|31,858
|15,748
|Interest on investment securities
|298,567
|162,810
|911,201
|454,877
|Total interest income
|2,465,763
|2,073,411
|7,170,797
|5,973,401
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
|251,358
|191,937
|704,973
|423,419
|Other borrowings
|123,303
|31,527
|274,273
|151,852
|Total interest expense
|374,661
|223,464
|979,246
|575,271
|Net interest income
|2,091,102
|1,849,947
|6,191,551
|5,398,130
|Provision for loan losses
|–
|20,000
|40,000
|150,000
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|2,091,102
|1,829,947
|6,151,551
|5,248,130
|Non-interest income
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|393,926
|314,173
|1,148,014
|919,280
|Other miscellaneous income
|22,602
|21,547
|166,000
|65,488
|Dividend income from restricted stock
|24,567
|20,429
|71,014
|80,261
|Income from bank-owned life insurance
|31,433
|24,453
|78,798
|73,465
|Total non-interest income
|472,528
|380,602
|1,463,826
|1,138,494
|Non-interest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|968,967
|863,178
|2,938,952
|2,595,776
|Occupancy and equipment
|158,623
|131,149
|477,028
|367,372
|Data and item processing
|120,869
|99,786
|345,767
|288,075
|Advertising and marketing
|12,813
|25,448
|66,168
|83,284
|Legal and professional fees
|146,738
|39,110
|212,962
|112,263
|Regulatory assessments
|32,541
|33,928
|94,517
|100,984
|Insurance
|9,504
|9,005
|27,616
|26,568
|Directors’ fees and expenses
|37,580
|29,482
|104,400
|88,444
|Other expenses
|179,998
|145,184
|508,581
|434,826
|Total non-interest expenses
|1,667,633
|1,376,270
|4,775,991
|4,097,592
|Income before income tax expense
|895,997
|834,279
|2,839,386
|2,289,032
|Income tax expense
|255,752
|238,910
|787,823
|653,799
|Net income
|$
|640,245
|$
|595,369
|$
|2,051,563
|$
|1,635,233
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.73
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.73
|CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
|For the three months ended
|For the year ended
|September 30
|September 30
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
|(unaudited)
|Annualized return on average equity
|10.94
|%
|11.43
|%
|12.00
|%
|10.73
|%
|Annualized return on average assets
|1.12
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.11
|%
|Net interest margin
|4.63
|%
|4.06
|%
|4.47
|%
|4.10
|%
|Core efficiency ratio
|65.05
|%
|61.70
|%
|62.39
|%
|62.69
|%
|Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans
|-0.013
|%
|-0.013
|%
|-0.05
|%
|-0.02
|%
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|(thousands, unaudited)
|Average assets
|$
|227,861
|$
|197,849
|$
|213,631
|$
|195,609
|Average interest-earning assets
|$
|179,188
|$
|180,829
|$
|185,080
|$
|176,094
|Average gross loans
|$
|133,543
|$
|130,398
|$
|136,350
|$
|127,027
|Average deposits
|$
|184,145
|$
|172,476
|$
|176,746
|$
|161,613
|Average equity
|$
|23,419
|$
|20,836
|$
|22,792
|$
|20,325
|CREDIT QUALITY
|End of period
|(unaudited)
|September 30, 2019
|December 31, 2018
|Non-performing loans
|$
|121,693
|$
|–
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.09
|%
|0.00
|%
|Non-performing loans to total assets
|0.05
|%
|0.00
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|1.83
|%
|1.73
|%
|Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO
|0.09
|%
|0.00
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
|1970.57
|%
|n/a
|OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS
|(unaudited)
|Shareholders equity to total assets
|10.14
|%
|10.75
|%
|Net loans to deposits
|68.53
|%
|75.74
|%
|Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits
|46.98
|%
|48.67
|%
|Total capital to total risk-weighted assets
|19.20
|%
|19.19
|%
|Tier 1 capital to total risk-weighted assets
|21.18
|%
|20.93
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|13.93
|%
|14.80
|%
|Common equity tier 1
|21.18
|%
|20.93
|%
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc., Announces Seventh Consecutive Annual Cash Dividend - October 18, 2019
- Youth Advocate Programs (YAP), Inc.’s Community-Based Alternative to Incarceration Recognized as “Promising” by Federal Evaluators - October 18, 2019
- Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports 25.5% Year to Date Increase in Net Earnings - October 18, 2019