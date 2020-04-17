Breaking News
Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports First Quarter Earnings

April 17, 2020

CHINO, Calif., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.  Net earnings for the first quarter 2020, were $614 thousand, or an decrease of 1.73%, as compared with earnings of $625 thousand for the same quarter last year. The decrease in earnings is primarily attributed to an increase in provision for loan losses due to current economic condition created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $0.28 for the first quarter of 2020, same as for the same quarter last year. 

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “The beginning of the year started out very strong, however, the current economic, political and health conditions in our community are very troubling.  With the statewide ‘Shelter at Home’ order in place, initial jobless claims hit an all time record of 6.6 million last week.  The CARE Act allocated roughly $2 Trillion to be sent to individuals and businesses, however, the process for distribution seems to be getting a slow start.

“Because the Bank specializes in providing services to small businesses, we have experienced significant demand for the new SBA Payroll Protection Program loans (PPP).  In the last 10 days requests for PPP loans have become overwhelming, however, we are stepping up to the challenge and are providing the credit needed by our customers during these tough times.  In the end, I believe we will emerge from this experience, even stronger and more capable than we were before.  We have a great team, a great market, and we are excited about the prospects for the Company over the next several years.”

Financial Condition

At March 31, 2020, total assets were $233 million, an increase of $3.5 million or 1.6% over $229.5 million at December 31, 2019.  Total deposits increased by 1.7% or $3 million to $183 million as of March 31, 2020, compared to $180 million as of December 31, 2018. At March 31, 2020, the Company’s core deposits represent 95.6% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by 1% or $1.2 million as of March 31, 2020 to $145.6 million, as compared with $144.3 million as of December 31, 2019.  The Bank had one non-performing loan for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019.  OREO properties remained at zero as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 respectively.  Average interest-earning assets were $184 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $114.7 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.56% for the first quarter of 2020, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $184 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $98.6 million, yielding a net interest margin of 4.46% for the first quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income totaled $460 thousand for the first quarter of 2020, or an increase of 1.3% as compared with $425 thousand earned during the same quarter last year.

General and administrative expenses were $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, and $1.5 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1 million for the first quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Income tax expense was $244 thousand which represents a decrease of $10 thousand or 1.73% for the three months ended March 31, 2020, as compared to $251 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The effective income tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 and 2018 is approximately 28.5% and 28.7% respectively, and for the year ending March 31, 2020 and 2018, the effective income tax rates were 27.8% and 28.6% respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, Ca. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

         
  CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
  CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
  March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
   
    March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
    (unaudited)   (audited)
  ASSETS:      
  Cash and due from banks $ 4,507,178     $ 4,363,753  
  Federal funds sold   28,170,000       32,415,000  
  Total cash and cash equivalents   32,677,178       36,778,753  
         
  Interest-bearing deposits in other banks         496,000  
  Investment securities available for sale   17,528,015       7,977,936  
  Investment securities held to maturity (fair value approximates      
  $26,500,168 at March 31, 2019 and $28,625,251 at December 31, 2019)   25,878,009       28,367,056  
  Total investments   43,406,024       36,840,992  
  Loans      
  Construction          
  Real estate   117,668,667       115,633,626  
  Commercial   27,878,781       28,522,543  
  Installment   111,323       232,328  
  Credit Cards   2,709        
  Gross loans   145,661,480       144,388,497  
  Unearned fees and discounts   (441,684 )     (438,380 )
  Loans net of unearned fees and discount   145,219,796       143,950,117  
  Allowance for loan losses   (2,524,666 )     (2,391,765 )
  Net loans   142,695,130       141,558,352  
         
  Fixed assets, net   6,352,334       6,401,773  
  Accrued interest receivable   664,413       619,856  
  Stock investments, restricted, at cost   1,440,900       1,440,900  
  Bank-owned life insurance   4,626,619       4,595,584  
  Other assets   1,210,261       1,270,936  
  Total assets $ 233,072,859     $ 229,507,145  
         
  LIABILITIES:      
  Deposits      
  Non-interest bearing $ 95,260,169     $ 88,412,668  
  Interest bearing      
  NOW and money market   63,257,086       64,520,387  
  Savings   12,226,414       12,209,281  
  Time deposits less than $250,000   9,387,549       9,537,555  
  Time deposits of $250,000 or greater   3,121,585       5,471,451  
  Total deposits   183,252,803       180,151,342  
         
  Accrued interest payable   155,810       203,246  
  Borrowings from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   20,000,000       20,000,000  
  Accrued expenses & other payables   1,465,993       1,686,979  
  Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust   3,093,000       3,093,000  
  Total liabilities   207,967,606       205,134,567  
         
         
         
  SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
      10,502,557       10,502,557  
  Retained earnings   14,417,205       13,803,528  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)   185,491       66,493  
  Total shareholders’ equity   25,105,253       24,372,578  
  Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity $ 233,072,859     $ 229,507,145  
         

           
  CHINO COMMERCIAL BANCORP
  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
   
    For the three months ended  
    March 31  
      2020     2019  
    (unaudited)   (unaudited)  
  Interest income        
  Interest and fee income on loans $ 2,068,444   $ 1,951,881  
  Interest on federal funds sold and FRB deposits   112,930     70,411  
  Interest on time deposits in banks   1,856     11,887  
  Interest on investment securities   214,152     266,232  
  Total interest income   2,397,382     2,300,411  
           
  Interest Expense        
  Interest on deposits   177,833     217,017  
  Other borrowings   134,654     49,431  
  Total interest expense   312,487     266,448  
  Net interest income   2,084,895     2,033,963  
  Provision for loan losses   50,000     40,000  
           
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses   2,034,895     1,993,963  
           
  Non-interest income        
  Service charges on deposit accounts   368,683     356,065  
  Other miscellaneous income   39,100     22,975  
  Dividend income from restricted stock   21,971     22,474  
  Income from bank-owned life insurance   31,035     23,512  
  Total non-interest income   460,789     425,026  
           
  Non-interest expenses        
  Salaries and employee benefits   1,023,362     1,010,328  
  Occupancy and equipment   149,686     153,132  
  Data and item processing   134,488     104,899  
  Advertising and marketing   42,604     6,318  
  Legal and professional fees   44,640     33,418  
  Regulatory assessments   18,261     29,435  
  Insurance   8,834     9,005  
  Directors’ fees and expenses   33,214     33,769  
  Other expenses   182,394     162,978  
  Total non-interest expenses   1,637,483     1,543,282  
  Income before income tax expense   858,201     875,707  
  Income tax expense   244,524     251,197  
  Net income $ 613,677   $ 624,510  
           
  Basic earnings per share $ 0.28   $ 0.28  
  Diluted earnings per share $ 0.28   $ 0.28  
           

           
      For the three months ended
      March 31
        2020       2019  
  KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS        
  (unaudited)        
  Annualized return on average equity     9.89%       11.33%  
  Annualized return on average assets     1.05%       1.24%  
  Net interest margin     4.56%       4.46%  
  Core efficiency ratio     64.32%       62.76%  
  Net chargeoffs/(recoveries) to average loans     -0.056%       -0.010%  
           
  AVERAGE BALANCES        
  (thousands, unaudited)        
  Average assets   $ 233,703     $ 201,500  
  Average interest-earning assets   $ 184,016     $ 184,800  
  Average gross loans   $ 144,491     $ 136,882  
  Average deposits   $ 183,970     $ 171,868  
  Average equity   $ 24,809     $ 22,051  
           
           
           
  CREDIT QUALITY   End of period
  (unaudited)   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
           
  Non-performing loans   $ 120,423     $ 120,423  
           
  Non-performing loans to total loans     0.08%       0.08%  
  Non-performing loans to total assets     0.05%       0.05%  
  Allowance for loan losses to total loans     1.73%       1.73%  
  Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO     0.08%       0.08%  
  Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans     2096.51%       1986.14%  
           
  OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS        
  (unaudited)        
  Shareholders equity to total assets     10.77%       10.62%  
  Net loans to deposits     77.87%       78.58%  
  Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits     51.98%       49.08%  
  Tier 1 leverage ratio     14.21%       13.74%  
           

 

