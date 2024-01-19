CHINO, Calif., Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. Net earnings year-to-date increased by 4.54% or by $224 thousand, to $4.9 million, as compared to $4.7 million for the same period last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share was $1.54 for the period ending December 31, 2023 and $1.47 for the same period last year.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023, were $1.2 million, which represents a decrease of $79 thousand of 6.0% in comparison with the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share were $0.38 for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $0.41 for the same quarter in 2022, respectively.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are very pleased with the Bank’s performance in 2023. Total net interest income reached an all-time high at $13 million, and net earnings also reached an all-time high at $4.9 million. Though loan growth was not as high as we had hoped, credit quality was very strong, with the Bank having only one delinquent loan at year-end, no pending foreclosures, and no OREO. We are very optimistic about additional opportunities for growth and expansion over the next several years. We believe the economic engine of the Inland Empire is strong and diverse, and the Bank is well positioned to help small business customers in our market.”

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2023, total assets were $446.4 million, an increase of $46.6 million or 11.65% over $399.8 million at December 31, 2022. Total deposits decreased by $17.7 million or 5.2% to $319.8 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $337.5 million as of December 31, 2022. At December 31, 2023, the Company’s core deposits represent 97.8% of the total deposits.

Gross loans decreased by $1.8 million or 1.0% to $179.3 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $181.2 million as of December 31, 2022. The Bank had three non-performing loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, and two non-performing loans as of December 31, 2022. OREO properties remained at zero as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively.

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and $3.5 million for the same quarter last year, respectively. Average interest-earning assets were $386.4 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $161.6 million, yielding a net interest margin of 2.98% for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $391.6 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $163.2 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.57% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income totaled $677.6 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2023, or an increase of 16.16% as compared with $583.3 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attributed to service charges on deposit accounts and other fees.

General and administrative expenses were $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $491 thousand, which represents a decrease of $23 thousand or 4.51% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $514 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2022. The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was approximately 28.6%, and 28.2% for the same quarter last year.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition As of 12/31/2023 12/31/2022 unaudited audited Assets Cash and due from banks $ 35,503,719 $ 36,436,018 Cash and cash equivalents 35,503,719 36,436,018 Fed Funds Sold 25,218 – 25,218 – Investment securities available for sale , net of zero allowance for credit losses 6,736,976 6,347,231 Investment securities held to maturity , net of zero allowance for credit losses 208,506,305 160,668,959 Total Investments 215,243,282 167,016,191 Loans held for investment, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,465,622 in 2023, and $4,100,516 in 2022 174,352,294 176,555,783 Stock investments, restricted, at cost 3,126,100 2,045,200 Fixed assets, net 5,466,358 5,626,850 Accrued interest receivable 1,439,178 1,153,613 Bank owned life insurance 8,247,174 8,054,491 Other assets 3,010,916 2,947,830 Total assets $ 446,414,238 $ 399,835,974 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing 167,131,411 204,189,323 Interest-bearing 152,669,374 133,263,940 Total deposits 319,800,786 337,453,262 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000,000 15,000,000 Federal Reserve Bank borrowings 57,000,000 – Subordinated debt 10,000,000 10,000,000 Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust 3,093,000 3,093,000 Accrued interest payable 2,156,153 124,947 Other liabilities 1,876,475 1,815,062 Total liabilities 408,926,413 367,486,270 Shareholders’ Equity Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 3,211,981 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 10,502,558 10,502,558 Retained earnings 28,920,732 24,269,527 Accumulated other comprehensive loss – unrecognized loss on available for sale, net of taxes (1,935,465 ) (2,422,382 ) Total shareholders’ equity 37,487,824 32,349,703 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 446,414,238 $ 399,835,974

Chino Commercial Bankcorp and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Net Income For the three month ended For the twelve month ended 31-Dec 31-Dec 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Interest Income Interest and fees on loans 2,577,443 2,376,312 9,823,006 9,569,690 Interest on investment securities 1,364,796 1,127,397 4,808,931 3,323,894 Other interest income 1,159,255 387,625 4,149,741 968,329 Total interest income 5,101,493 3,891,334 18,781,678 13,861,913 Interest Expense Interest on deposits 940,935 185,046 2,776,069 362,922 Interest on borrowings 877,294 233,400 2,990,249 874,663 Total interest expense 1,818,229 418,445 5,766,317 1,237,585 Net Interest Income 3,283,264 3,472,888 13,015,360 12,624,328 Provision For Loan Losses 1,366 7,115 (80,440 ) 143,102 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses 3,281,898 3,465,773 13,095,800 12,481,226 Noninterest Income Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 421,554 342,658 1,605,884 1,285,773 Interchange fees 98,618 110,702 413,421 475,099 Earnings from bank-owned life insurance 49,884 47,276 192,683 183,152 Other miscellaneous income 107,569 82,694 379,220 292,039 Total noninterest income 677,625 583,331 2,591,208 2,236,063 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 1,377,483 1,398,248 5,478,872 5,100,354 Occupancy and equipment 144,224 158,265 604,614 637,146 Other expenses 721,205 673,572 2,705,344 2,403,009 Total noninterest expense 2,242,912 2,230,085 8,788,829 8,140,509 Income before income tax expense 1,716,612 1,819,020 6,898,178 6,576,780 Provision for income taxes 490,624 513,771 1,961,483 1,864,125 Net Income $ 1,225,988 $ 1,305,249 $ 4,936,695 $ 4,712,655 Basic earnings per share $ 0.38 $ 0.41 $ 1.54 $ 1.47 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.38 $ 0.41 $ 1.54 $ 1.47