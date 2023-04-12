CHINO, Calif., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Chino Commercial Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: “CCBC”), was recently recognized by The Findley Reports on Financial Institutions by receiving Findley’s highest rating of “Super Premier Performing Bank.” The Bank, which has branches in Chino, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland received the recognition from Findley for its financial and operational performance during the 2022 year. The recognition by Findley was based upon multiple factors, including Profitability, Return on beginning Equity and Loan performance.

Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO, stated, “We are very pleased to receive Findley Reports’ highest rating of Super Premier Performing Bank. 2022 was a very good year for the Bank, with increased revenue, earnings and earnings per share, in addition to strong credit performance. With the Bank’s strong capital position and low loan losses, we are in a good position to lend to the consumers and businesses in our area.”

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda Milincu, Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, Ca. 91710, (909) 393-8880.