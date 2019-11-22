Breaking News
Home / Top News / Chip Howalt Appointed to Carpet and Rug Institute 2020 Board of Directors

Chip Howalt Appointed to Carpet and Rug Institute 2020 Board of Directors

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

DALTON, Ga., Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Textile Rubber & Chemical Co., Inc. (TRCC), a global chemical and technology company with manufacturing facilities throughout the world, is pleased to announce that Chip Howalt, President of TRCC, has been appointed to the Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) 2020 Board of Directors during the CRI Annual Membership Meeting. Mr. Howalt will also serve on the CRI 2020 Policy Committee.

“I am honored to serve alongside industry leaders during this important time for CRI and the carpet Industry,” said Chip Howalt.

With the appointment of Howalt, CRI’s board consists of 12 members representing the following companies: Aquafil USA, Bentley Mills, The Dixie Group, Engineered Floors, Mannington Commercial, Milliken & Co., Mohawk Industries, Phenix Mills, Shaw Industries, Tarkett and Universal Fibers. 

CRI is the leading industry source for science-based information and insight on how carpet and rugs create a better environment for living, working, learning, and healing. CRI’s mission is to serve the carpet industry and public by providing facts that help people make informed choices. Its best practices promote a balance between social, economic and environmental responsibility for the long term. Learn more about CRI by visiting their website at www.carpet-rug.org.

About Textile Rubber & Chemical Co., Inc.
Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Textile Rubber & Chemical Co., Inc. (TRCC) began as a supplier of latex to the emerging tufted carpet and rug industry in 1951. Since then, TRCC’s global reach has grown, allowing the company to export to all continents and establish manufacturing and distribution facilities around the world. With a focus on research and development, maintaining outstanding quality standards and providing superior service to its customers and their markets, TRCC remains on the cutting edge of technology. Learn more at www.trcc.com.

Contact:
Cheryl Musial, 678-737-7325

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.