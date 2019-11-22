Chip Howalt Appointed to Carpet and Rug Institute 2020 Board of Directors

DALTON, Ga., Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Textile Rubber & Chemical Co., Inc. (TRCC), a global chemical and technology company with manufacturing facilities throughout the world, is pleased to announce that Chip Howalt, President of TRCC, has been appointed to the Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) 2020 Board of Directors during the CRI Annual Membership Meeting. Mr. Howalt will also serve on the CRI 2020 Policy Committee.

“I am honored to serve alongside industry leaders during this important time for CRI and the carpet Industry,” said Chip Howalt.

With the appointment of Howalt, CRI’s board consists of 12 members representing the following companies: Aquafil USA, Bentley Mills, The Dixie Group, Engineered Floors, Mannington Commercial, Milliken & Co., Mohawk Industries, Phenix Mills, Shaw Industries, Tarkett and Universal Fibers.

CRI is the leading industry source for science-based information and insight on how carpet and rugs create a better environment for living, working, learning, and healing. CRI’s mission is to serve the carpet industry and public by providing facts that help people make informed choices. Its best practices promote a balance between social, economic and environmental responsibility for the long term. Learn more about CRI by visiting their website at www.carpet-rug.org .

About Textile Rubber & Chemical Co., Inc.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Textile Rubber & Chemical Co., Inc. (TRCC) began as a supplier of latex to the emerging tufted carpet and rug industry in 1951. Since then, TRCC’s global reach has grown, allowing the company to export to all continents and establish manufacturing and distribution facilities around the world. With a focus on research and development, maintaining outstanding quality standards and providing superior service to its customers and their markets, TRCC remains on the cutting edge of technology. Learn more at www.trcc.com .

Contact:

Cheryl Musial, 678-737-7325